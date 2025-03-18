Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 16,618 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

