eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $244,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,828,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,725,184. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 2.33.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in eXp World by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

