Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 173,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $493.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

