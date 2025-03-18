Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.