Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,449,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,983,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

