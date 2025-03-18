Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,619,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.68.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

