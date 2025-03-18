Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Radian Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $37.86.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

