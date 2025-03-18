Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2858 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.