Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,885,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,913 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 782,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BROS opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

