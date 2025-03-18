FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million.

FGEN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 2,859,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,324. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

