Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $43.23. Approximately 9,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

