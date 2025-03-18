Financial Survey: TerrAscend (TSNDF) & Its Competitors

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.68 TerrAscend Competitors $1.22 billion -$827,419.35 6.95

TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s competitors have a beta of -19.60, indicating that their average stock price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TerrAscend and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 315 258 605 34 2.30

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 52.71%. Given TerrAscend’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

