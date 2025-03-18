First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,516,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

