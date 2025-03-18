First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,041,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 506,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.