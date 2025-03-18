First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 280,846 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,966 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,621,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $33.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $935.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

