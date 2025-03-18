First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.79. Approximately 642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

