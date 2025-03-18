First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently:

3/12/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

3/12/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/11/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/11/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

