Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

