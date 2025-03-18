Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 189 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its stake in Marriott International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

