Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

