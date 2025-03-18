Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,689,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,904,000 after acquiring an additional 989,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,652,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

