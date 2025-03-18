Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 377 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

