Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 195 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after buying an additional 521,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,109,081,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,707,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,466,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,428,000 after buying an additional 62,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $551.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.14 and a 200 day moving average of $567.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $383.41 and a one year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

