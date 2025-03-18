Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $106.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after buying an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,797,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,574,000.

NYSE:FND opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.