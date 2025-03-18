Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Announces Earnings Results

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fonix Mobile had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 101.42%.

Fonix Mobile Price Performance

LON FNX opened at GBX 190.02 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fonix Mobile has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 295 ($3.83).

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

