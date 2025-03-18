Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.