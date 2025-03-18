Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $6,380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,801 shares of company stock worth $3,806,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.