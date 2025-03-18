Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $20.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE:BEN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $28.15.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
