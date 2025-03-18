Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $7.52. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 27,357 shares trading hands.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
