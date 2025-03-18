Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $7.52. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 27,357 shares trading hands.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

