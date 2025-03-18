Freemont Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,846.45 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,842.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

