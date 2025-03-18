Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LITOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,406. Frontier Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

