Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Frontier Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LITOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,406. Frontier Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
