FrontView REIT (FVR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect FrontView REIT to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FrontView REIT stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

