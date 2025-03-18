FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIP stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $599.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

