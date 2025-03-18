Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuchs Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUPEF opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Fuchs has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

