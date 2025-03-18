Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %

GLXZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 38,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,533. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

