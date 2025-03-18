Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %
GLXZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 38,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,533. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
