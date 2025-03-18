GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04). 6,411,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 1,769,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
GCM Resources Trading Down 11.6 %
The company has a market cap of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.08.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.