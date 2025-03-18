GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04). 14,020,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 736% from the average session volume of 1,676,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Up 14.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

