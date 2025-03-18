GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 1,078 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $96,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,922.56. This represents a 13.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

WGS stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.46. 668,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,654. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after acquiring an additional 156,768 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after purchasing an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $48,458,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 546,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

