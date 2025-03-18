Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 82,852 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

