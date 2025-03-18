Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 276,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

ROCK opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

