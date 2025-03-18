Gigachad Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last Week (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Gigachad has a market cap of $127.27 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,317.55 or 0.99414510 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01377295 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $8,454,597.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

