Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.23 Per Share

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 49.2% increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Glanbia Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Glanbia stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.40 ($0.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. Glanbia has a 52 week low of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25).
About Glanbia
