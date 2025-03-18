Glenview Trust co Buys 156 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.