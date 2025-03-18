Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after buying an additional 229,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

