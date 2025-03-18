Glenview Trust co Invests $297,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

