Glenview Trust co Invests $762,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 208,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

