Glenview Trust co Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

