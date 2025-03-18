Global Engine Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLE) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Global Engine Group’s (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 19th. Global Engine Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Global Engine Group Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of GLE opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Global Engine Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services.

