Global Engine Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLE) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Global Engine Group’s (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 19th. Global Engine Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Global Engine Group Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of GLE opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Global Engine Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62.
About Global Engine Group
