Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

