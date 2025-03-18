GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $718,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,296,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.